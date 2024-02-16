Leaders Newport are held by Oswestry in a disappointing draw

Despite dominating possession and spending the majority of the game camped inside Oswestry’s half of the pitch, Newport were unable to find the finishes to the countless chances they created. Oswestry soaked up the pressure and hit Newport on the break in the 50th minute.

It took Newport a few minutes to regain their composure, but they finally grabbed a share of the spoils with three minutes to spare when Ash Williams got on the end of a Ricky Lally drag flick.

The men’s seconds thrashed Stone fourths 8-0, thanks to four goals from Nathan Evans, two from Tom Lewis and one each from Martin Hall and Dan Padkin.

The men’s thirds returned to winning ways by beating Old Wulfs thirds 5-2 courtesy of Ollie Cowap-Cerrone (two), Edison Tivey, Ed Bushnell and Brad Cronwell.

The fourths were held to a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton fourths – Sam Johnson on target.

Newport’s ladies continued their unbeaten streak, winning 4-2 at Lichfield sixths – Dani Dain, Fiona Johnson, Keira James and Ellie Smith netting.

And the ladies seconds made it two wins on the bounce, dispatching Finchfield seconds 5-0 thanks to a Sophie Hesbrook hat-trick and a Maisie Poston brace.

Ludlow Hockey Club’s women put five unanswered goals past Leek fourths as they cruised to victory this week.

Scarlett Jones scored the first two goals of the game – both from short corners.

Some excellent passing up the pitch between Miley Aston, Charlie Atkins, Naomi Burgoyne and Vick Roberts saw the latter score Ludlow’s third goal just before half-time.

Leek played more defensively after the break, but Ludlow still found space for Claire Beddow to bag a brace.

She slotted home her first and the final goal was created by Katie Donaldson’s surging run up the wing.

Telford & Wrekin men’s firsts were beaten 3-1 in a tough home game against Rugby & East Warwickshire.

Despite a bright start by Telford, it was Rugby that led 2-0 at the break, and the game was wrapped up shortly after the break when the visitors made it 3-0.

Callum Stacey got the hosts on the scoresheet with a drag flick into the top right corner for his 12th goal of the season, but the game ended in a disappointing 3-1 defeat for the firsts.

The second team secured themselves promotion for the third year in a row, with a 7-3 win away to Warwick seconds, while the thirds scored a last minute winner to win 4-3 against North Stafford seconds and the fourths secured league survival with a 1-1 draw with Beacon fifths.

The fifths played the sixths in the league, with the fifths coming out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Roger Marsh (two) and Brent Powell.

The women’s firsts secured a 3-2 victory against Solihull Blossomfield, while the seconds drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton & Tettenhall firsts.

The thirds won 1-0 away to Stafford seconds, and the fourth’s development side defeated Wolverhampton & Tettenhall thirds 2-1.

Whitchurch ladies’ second team returned to winning ways with a thumping 6-2 victory over local rivals Crewe thirds.

In a tight first half, Whitchurch were grateful for Heidi Groom’s brace to send them into the break level at 2-2, with both sides struggling to gain control of an end-to-end game.

A formation change at half-time added balance to the Whitchurch team, and it paid off almost immediately as Freya Gresty pounced to give the hosts the lead.

Minutes later Gresty turned provider, teeing up Lucy Chadwick who finished for 4-2.

Whitchurch managed the game well, allowing for Gresty and Groom to add another goal each and give their side a comfortable 6-2 win.

The firsts lost 3-1 at home to Wilmslow seconds, with Poppy Gilbert finding the net in a positive display against strong opposition.

It was also a defeat for the thirds at Winnington Park Development, with newcomer Megan Hayward’s goal the highlight in a tough game away from home.

Elsewhere, the men’s firsts were thrashed 5-0 at Crewe thirds.