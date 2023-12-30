Review of the year: January to June - All change at Shrewsbury as Telford suffer relegation heartbreak

January

2023 began with controversy at Albion as chairman Guochan Lai missed a deadline on his £5million loan repayment.

Things were better on the pitch as the Baggies opened the calendar year with an eighth win from nine under Carlos Corberan with a 1-0 triumph over Reading.

In darts, Michael Smith defeated Michael van Gerwen in a memorable PDC World Darts Championship final to become world champion and world number one.

The West Midlands derby finished 1-1 between Villa and Wolves as Danny Ings’ late leveller cancelled out Daniel Podence’s first-half strike.

Legendary former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli died at the age 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

VAR controversy denied Wolves victory at Anfield in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, as they lost the replay 1-0 at Molineux.

Villa were condemned to a humiliating FA Cup exit with a 2-1 defeat against League Two outfit Stevenage at Villa Park.

Shrewsbury opened the New Year by crashing to a third straight defeat as they lost 3-0 at home to Fleetwood Town.

After falling out of the FA Cup following a dramatic Sunderland comeback, Shrewsbury ran riot with four straight wins over Burton, Cambridge United, MK Dons and Forest Green Rovers.

Monmore Green greyhound track celebrated its 95th birthday, and Wolverhampton-born Nick Bandurak scored in England’s 5-0 win over Wales in their 2023 Hockey World Cup opener.

Ex-Walsall player Roberto Martinez was appointed Portugal boss, and former Wales, Real Madrid and Tottenham winger Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football.

In the Carabao Cup, Wolves crashed out on penalties against Nottingham Forest in a feisty quarter-final clash.

In the transfer market, Walsall added Jamille Matt from Forest Green, after top scorer Danny Johnson’s loan spell from Mansfield Town expired.

Wolves were busy on the transfer front with the arrivals of Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina, while Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran joined Villa, who ended January unbeaten and collected victories over Tottenham, Leeds and Southampton respectively.

Wolves’ only win of the month came against West Ham, before they ended in January with a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City courtesy of Erling Haaland’s hat-trick.

Albion thrashed Chesterfield 4-0 in their FA Cup third-round replay, but were condemned to a 3-0 defeat at Bristol City in the next round.

Walsall hosted Premier League outfit Leicester City in the fourth round with Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike securing victory for the Foxes.

Wolves added Joao Gomes late before the window closed, and Danny Ings left Villa for West Ham.

Villa’s Women boss Carla Ward was handed a contract extension and Unai Emery was nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award.

In non-league, Hednesford lost 9-1 at Tamworth and Rushall Olympic racked up five wins on the spin with a 2-1 triumph over Kings Langley.

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open to win a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title.

February

February began with Wolves confirming Boubacar Traore’s loan move was set to be made permanent in the summer after the midfielder hit an appearance-based clause in his contract.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan committed his future to the Baggies as they fended off interest from Leeds after they sacked Jesse Marsch.

The Spaniard signed a deal with Albion that would keep him at the club until 2027.

Walsall recorded losses of over £740,000 in their yearly accounts, ending May 31 2022 – but co-

chairman Leigh Pomlett said the future looks ‘much brighter’ under the ownership of the Trivela

Group.

Wolves’ January signing Joao Gomes made an instant impact by scoring a dramatic winner against Southampton at St Mary’s on his debut.

It was against all the odds as Wolves played more than half of the game with 10 men after Mario Lemina was bizarrely sent off.

Staffordshire’s Jazmin Sawyers set her sights on an Olympic medal after winning the British indoor long jump title at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships.

Slaven Bilic marked his Albion return with a 3-2 victory with his new club Watford, which put a dent in the Baggies’ play-off ambitions.

March

Wolves ended March still looking nervously over their shoulders after a chaotic 4-2 home defeat to relegation rivals Leeds.

From 3-0 down just past the hour mark, Julen Lopetegui’s team threatened a fightback when both Jonny and Matheus Cunha found the net but Jonny and Matheus Nunes were then both sent-off either side of Rodrigo’s game-clincher for the visitors.

The defeat left Wolves 13th in the Premier League table, just three points above the drop zone and further damaged momentum after an excellent 1-0 home win over Tottenham had been followed by a controversial 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Villa spent the month in 11th place but continued to close in on the top half of the table after following up a home win over Crystal Palace and a draw at West Ham with a 3-0 victory against Bournemouth.

Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia were the men on the scoresheet.

Albion’s bid to make the Championship play-offs continued to falter on the road, with 1-0 home wins over Wigan and Huddersfield coming between a defeat at Hull and draw at Cardiff. Carlos Corberan’s team were also dealt the blow of losing winger Grady Diangana for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Of increasing interest, meanwhile, were events off the pitch at The Hawthorns, with thousands of supporters marching in protest at controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai ahead of the Huddersfield match.

Walsall’s hopes of making the League Two play-offs continued to fade at pace as they won just one of seven league matches over the course of the month. The 2-0 home victory over Gillingham did at least end a run of 13 matches without a win for Michael Flynn’s team.

Shrewsbury, still in with an outside shot of making the top six in League One, also had something of a month to forget, their 3-1 home win over Morecambe the only victory in four matches.

In non-league, there was fresh hope for troubled Hednesford Town after Staffordshire businessman Gary Hartland agreed a deal to buy the club and the freehold to their Keys Park home.

It was a mixed month for the region’s boxers. Heavyweight Solomon Dacres celebrated the first title of his professional career after stopping Robert Ismay to become English champion.

But there was disappointment for Kirstie Bavington, who saw her bid to set up a shot at a world title derailed by a split decision defeat to Canada’s Kandi Wyatt.

Wolverhampton golfer Aaron Rai had a moment to savour when he scored a hole-in-one at the Players Championship.

Elsewhere, there was joy for Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club as they won Regional One Midlands to secure promotion back to the National Leagues.

April

April began with Wolves coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in a relegation six-pointer at the City Ground.

A new contract was forthcoming for Walsall’s attacking midfielder Isaac Hutchinson, who penned a new two-year deal, while Wolves were handed a £57,500 fine for failing to control their players and staff during their 4-2 defeat to Leeds the month before.

In the wake of Wolves’ draw with Nottingham Forest at the beginning of the month, Daniel Podence was then charged by the FA for allegedly spitting at Brennan Johnson.

Julen Lopetegui’s side then had a huge boost when Matheus Nunes’s wonderful strike earned them all three points against Chelsea, before they followed that up with a win over Brentford in which Diego Costa scored his first goal for the club.

There was disaster at The Hawthorns when Daryl Dike’s injury nightmare continued when he was stretchered off with an Achilles problem in the game against Stoke.

On April 18, devastated Wolves promoter Chris Van Straaten said it felt like his “world has collapsed” following the decision by Monmore Green’s owners to no longer stage speedway at the venue.

Walsall made a big call when they sacked Michael Flynn, following a run of one win in 20 games, while across town Walsall Wood celebrated winning the Midland League Premier Division.

There was joy for Halesowen Town who secured promotion in the play-off final.

May

There was yet more non-league promotion joy in the Black Country as Rushall Olympic won a dramatic penalty shootout against Nuneaton Borough to win promotion to National League North – step two – for the first time in their history.

Former Albion boss Sam Allardyce attempted to save Leeds from Premier League relegation with his first job since leaving The Hawthorns.

The Dudley-born former England boss was unsuccessful.

Albion minority shareholders wrote 38 questions to sole WBA Group shareholder Xu Ke amid concerns over the club’s latest accounts. Most went unanswered.

Former Wolves and Shrewsbury midfielder and Express & Star columnist Dave Edwards called time on a 20-year career after a final game with Bala Town.

Wolves all-but secured Premier League safety with a 1-0 Molineux win over Villa.

Albion lost on the final day at Swansea but results elsewhere meant the Championship play-offs were out of reach for another season.

Former Walsall hero Chris Marsh revealed he was battling sepsis, following a shock, sudden diagnoses.

Kidderminster Harriers won promotion to the National League after seven years away from non-league’s summit with a 2-0 play-off success over Brackley.

Former defender, coach and caretaker boss Mat Sadler was confirmed as Walsall’s new head coach.

On the pitch, meanwhile, Liam Kinsella exited at the end of his deal after 250-plus appearances.

Molineux bid farewell to Raul Jimenez, Ruben Neves and others after a final home game ended 1-1 with Everton.

There would be no Wolves goodbye for the uninvolved Joao Moutinho.

Manchester City made it three Premier League crowns in a row.

Hednesford Town’s takeover by Gary Hartland collapsed, leaving the Pitmen expelled from the Northern Premier League and fearing for the club’s entire future.

Villa beat Brighton 2-1 on the final day to seal a place in the Europa Conference League for 2023/24.

Sam Eggington re-announced himself on the super welterweight stage with a devastating fifth-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Joe Pigford in Bournemouth to claim the WBA International belt.

Telford-born ex-Wolves defender Rob Edwards remarkably guided Luton Town to Premier League promotion.

June

June saw Manchester City emerge victorious in the FA Cup and Champions League to become only the second English club to win the treble.

There was also the controversial announcement that PGA and DP World Tours would be merging commercial operations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Chief executive Ron Gourlay departed Albion and was replaced by Mark Miles.

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain, eventually signing for David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Liang Wembo and Li Hang received lifetime bans from snooker after an investigation into match-fixing.

Moeen Ali reversed his Test cricket retirement decision, but Australia captain Pat Cummins led his side to a remarkable two-wicket victory in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Hednesford were readmitted to step four by the FA after co-owner Hayden Dando’s takeover rescued the club.

Villa completed the signing of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, and announced the appointment of Sevilla sporting director Monchi as the club’s new president of football operations.

Meanwhile, Christian Purslow announced his decision to step down from his role as chief executive at Villa Park.

John McGinn also penned a new four-year deal at Villa, while Dara O’Shea swapped Albion for newly-promoted Burnley.

Wolves’ pre-season tour of South Korea collapsed, and Walsall rounded off a spree of early signings with the return of the previous season’s top scorer, Danny Johnson.