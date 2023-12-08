A royal appointment for sailing volunteers

Chelmarsh’s David Thursfield, from Bewdley, and Shropshire’s John Ridgers, from Oswestry, were among 81 volunteers that were honoured at this year’s awards by the Royal Yachting Association (RYA).

The awards were presented by Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal, president of the RYA, with both men being appreciated for their ‘lifetime commitment’ to the grassroots of the sport.

Speaking after receiving his award, Ridgers said: “When the email dropped into my inbox it was a real ‘what the...’ moment and a very pleasant surprise that people had taken the time to do this.”

He continued: “What makes this recognition all the more special is that the supporting words presented to the RYA for consideration came from my friends at Shropshire SC.

John Ridgers receives his award (pic Paul Wyeth)

“I have been given opportunities and experiences by others that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Ridgers explained. “Sharing my time, knowledge and skills with so many wonderful people along the way makes volunteering a natural give-back into the sport I love.”

Thursfield too was honoured to have been nominated for the award, which he received at One Great George Street in London.

He commented: “Chelmarsh is a club run entirely by volunteers, many members put in extraordinary efforts to make it a wonderfully vibrant place for racing and cruising sailors, paddle boarders and open water swimmers to enjoy our wonderful environment and modern comfortable facilities.”

Thursfield continued: “For my own part, I am humbled to be singled out to receive this award. It belongs to the many members who have made our training and achievements possible.”