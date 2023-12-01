Free wheelchair tennis session at Shrewsbury Club

The prestigious tournament, which is taking place at The Shrewsbury Club until Sunday, is the culmination of the LTA’s domestic calendar of National Wheelchair Tennis Series events.

It will feature players from across the country, with national titles to be decided in a number of singles and doubles events.

To try and attract more newcomers to the sport, Tennis Shropshire has organised a free wheelchair tennis taster session this weekend.

It will take place on the indoor courts at The Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre, on The Shrewsbury Club site, this Saturday, December 2 between 2-4pm.

Fiona Jones, the Tennis Shropshire chair, said: “With the Wheelchair Tennis National Finals taking place in Shrewsbury again it’s the ideal time to hold a wheelchair tennis taster session to coincide with it.

“It will provide people of all ages with the chance to give wheelchair tennis a go and also watch some high quality wheelchair tennis at The Shrewsbury Club.

“We have a thriving wheelchair group playing at the Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre every Tuesday and Thursday.

“The group is growing all the time and features some really keen players. It would be super to attract some more and we would particularly like to introduce a group for junior players.

“All the equipment at the taster session will be provided, so people can just come along to try it.”

People can just turn up on Saturday afternoon, with more information also available in advance by emailing info@tennisshropshire.co.uk

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, added the Sundorne Road venue is always proud to stage the LTA Wheelchair Tennis National Finals. It was first played in Shrewsbury in 2017.

He said: “Wheelchair tennis is a very important part of what we offer at The Shrewsbury Club, and we are delighted to have again been chosen to host the Wheelchair Tennis National Finals.

“It’s always a very enjoyable event with high-quality tennis, so we look forward to welcoming the players and officials back to the club.”