Mud, sweat and cheers as Newport Cycling Club Cyclocross event proves a big hit

The event was hosted by Newport Shropshire Cycling Club at the prestigious venue as men and women of all ages competed across more than 20 categories.

It was a positive day for the town club, and one that chairman Nick Jeggo believes will only help the club continue to grow.

“Cycling is suffering at the moment, as are several sports, but Cyclocross is actually doing really well,” Jeggo said. “The number of participants are actually well on the up.”

He continued: “Most clubs aren’t back to where they were pre-Covid, but we’ve certainly noticed that we’re attracting new people into Cyclocross.

“It is really good for getting people, especially youngsters, involved because it’s very inclusive.”

Newport SCC was founded in 1977 and is one of very few British Cycling development clubs in the county.

They have over 200 members on their books and chairman Jeggo explained how Cyclocross’ welcoming environment has seen that number rise since 2012.

“If you have a bike you could turn up to one of these races, pay entry on the day and ride,” he said. “A family can turn up and the boy could ride in the under eights, the girl could ride in the under 12s and the mum and dad could compete in the senior races.”

Jeggo added: “The fact that the whole family can be involved throughout the day is a real plus point.

“If you’re a footballing family only the child is involved, whereas in Cyclocross the whole family can compete.”

The chairman was also keen to stress the importance of racing at Lilleshall Hall, a new and improved circuit for the club.

“Lilleshall Hall is used to having the England footballers and UK Gymnastics there, but they’re also very keen to have local involvement and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Jeggo said. “Our organiser Simon Jackson was liaising with their team and together they did a fantastic job.

“I’m sure having somewhere local will help increase the amount of uptake in Cyclocross. Our previous course was quite flat whereas this one is a lot more challenging which definitely helped attract the numbers we did.”

Despite hosting the event Newport were unable to get any riders in top spot of their races, although several podium finishes were earned.

And with a regional cup title to defend, Nick Jeggo is hopeful of more success for the club before the season ends in December.

“For the last four years we’ve won the West Midlands league youth cup, and we’re hoping to do it again this year,” he said. “So far the standings are looking really good.”

Jeggo added “To be doing well against the city clubs I think is brilliant, especially for a little town like Newport.

“I don’t want to say we’ll win it, but I would say we have a reasonable chance.”

In age category order, the winners were:

U6 Male – Joshua Weisberg – Cycle Stars Cheltenham

U6 Female – Hermione Tranter – Wyre Forest CRC

U8 Male – Benjamin Stephens – Wolverhampton Wheelers

U8 Female – Felicity Keene – Redditch R&PCC

U10 Male – Danny Davies – The Bulls

U10 Female – Zofia Latuszynska

U12 Male – Gregory Latuszynski

U12 Female – Isabella Jones – Cycle Stars Cheltenham

U14 Male – Frank White – Shibden CC

U14 Female – Olivia Marriot – Derby Mercury

U16 Male – Jefferson Tear-Verweij – Team Enable MI Racing

U16 Female – Scarlett Ford – Stratford CC

Junior Male – Oliver Meentzen-Alldritt – Wolverhampton Wheelers

Junior Female – Rebecca Woodvine – RR23 Run and Ride

U23 Male – Sullivan Berry – Rotor Race Team

Senior Male – Spencer Davies – Wales Racing Academy

Senior Female – Sarah Toms – RAF CA

V40 Male – David Earth – Rose Race Team

V40 Female – Natalie Jenks – Magspeed Racing

V50 Male – Nick Popham – Team Enable MI Racing

V50 Female – Tracey Fletcher – Moda Team

V60 Male – Glenn Coltman – Pedal Power Loughborough

V60 Female – Sally Reid – Magspeed Racing