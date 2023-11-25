Young Shropshire aces celebrating a winning double

Both the county’s boys and girls red teams enjoyed the winning feeling as they finished top of their regional groups at The Shrewsbury Club.

Led by team captains Jon Lawton and Ellie Yeats, the Shropshire teams performed excellently to overcome strong competition from Hereford & Worcester, Staffordshire and Warwickshire.

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: “It was unprecedented success for Shropshire with both of our under-eight teams topping their groups, so congratulations to all of the players involved.

“The children, drawn from Telford Tennis Centre, The Shrewsbury Club and Ellesmere College, all played very well.

“Congratulations to all of the coaches at the children’s home clubs for their part in the continued development of the players, and well done to Jon and Ellie as team captains.”