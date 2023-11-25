Shropshire will be hoping to serve up more winners

Launched in 2015, Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin, who was always so passionate about recognising the efforts of the many inspirational individuals involved in tennis, was instrumental in the prestigious awards being introduced.

Shropshire enjoyed tremendous success in the 2023 LTA Awards with two of the final national winners from the county.

Amy Dannatt, a popular member of The Shrewsbury Club’s coaching team who plays a key role in the continued success of Tennis Shropshire’s County Championships and Battle of Shropshire competitions, won the Rising Star Award.

The Shrewsbury Club made it a winning national double after receiving the Performance Competition of the Year award for hosting the ITF World Tennis Tour event.

Now the opportunity is available once again for the county’s unsung tennis heroes to step into the spotlight, with nominations for the 2024 awards open until November 30.

County winners will be announced early next year ahead of progressing to a regional shortlist and then, potentially, the national awards. The LTA received more than 2,600 nominations from across England, Scotland and Wales for last year’s various categories.

The 2024 awards will be another exciting opportunity to celebrate individuals and venues that really make a difference in the local community.

Shropshire nominations are invited across a number of categories - Lifetime Achievement, Volunteer of the Year, Rising Star, Development Coach, Performance Coach, Official of the Year, Club of the Year, Competition of the Year, University of the Year, School of the Year, Tennis For All, Connecting Communities and Park Venue.

Fiona Jones, the chair of Tennis Shropshire, hopes as many Shropshire volunteers, tennis clubs and organisations as possible will be nominated for awards.

she said: “We were very honoured to have national winners of two categories from Shropshire earlier this year, a wonderful achievement.

“We have so many brilliant volunteers, coaches, tennis facilities and programmes here in Shropshire, so any nomination made is testimony to the good work that goes on across the county in so many areas.

“We would certainly encourage as many people as possible to make a nomination as it means so much to the people, clubs and organisations deservedly recognised by others.”

To nominate and to find out more about the LTA Tennis Awards, visit https://www.lta.org.uk/about-us/what-we-do/lta-tennis-awards/?fbclid=IwAR3SEXS9bDfjDmCGwdPwu1mOQLiY93YyzE9SAKSIXGdyf3GNeZJOjp9xx_U