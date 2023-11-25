Ludlow aces are champions
A convincing 4-0 win at Bridgnorth thirds ensured Ludlow Castle ladies' second team finished their Shropshire Tennis League season as champions.
The victory gave the team four points, which not only ensured promotion, but also saw them overtake the league leaders to win Division Four South.
Jenny Nicol, Julie Humble, Stephanie Brayford and Holly Hodnett featured in every game for the side, with Deborah Rackham, Debbie Locke and Elisabeth Reissner each playing one match as reserves.