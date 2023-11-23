Newport's Penny Healey targets a final bid for glory at National Indoor Championships

Hundreds of archers will battle it out at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, in a competition that sees grassroots archers compete against some of the world’s best.

It also offers world number four Healey, who was world number one in the women’s recurve event earlier in the year, another opportunity to prepare ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tournament director Jon Nott said: “The National Indoor Weekend will showcase the best that British archery has to offer, as well as bring together over a dozen international athletes to the UK stage.”

He added: “Junior, grassroot and professional athletes of all bow styles will compete side-by-side in the largest event of the Archery GB calendar, celebrating our brilliant sport.”

Among the competitors will be women’s compound number one Ella Gibson, Dutch number one men’s compound archer Mike Schloesser and men’s compound World Cup winner Matthias Fullerton.