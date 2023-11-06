Perfect finish to perfect series for Scott

Seven medals were decided as 37 riders took part in the race that was eventually won by event promoter Dave Scott.

Scott ended the series with a perfect score of 120 points following a superb five minutes, 59 seconds ride that went exactly as he had hoped.

“I’m really happy to take the win on Bwlch-y-Ddar, my ride went to plan, and I wouldn’t have done anything differently," Scott said. “It’s a great climb and we had a fantastic turn out for the event which made it all the more special as the organiser.”

He added: “It was nice to have a couple of dozen supporters on the top half of the climb, that really helped eek out the last few watts”.

Steven Prince, who had already won the veterans gold medal, took silver in the overall standings while Tomos Hales claimed bronze despite not riding in the final round.

In the veterans’ standings Scott Palmer from Aerologic RT finished in second place behind Prince and Paramount’s Chris Riley took third place ahead of John Woodward.

Paramount took a clean sweep of medals in the women’s standings as Becky Griffiths took gold, Hayley Wells silver and Claire Blackwell-Smith bronze.

Wells, who finished two points off top, said: “It’s been such a close battle for top spot this year and a well-deserved win for Becky! I was chuffed to have taken silver.”

And in the junior rankings, Ben Southgate’s gold medal never looked in doubt as he finished over 40 points clear of joint-second placed James Saunders and Will Hyde.