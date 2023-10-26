Medals are decided as Tomos Hales reigns in the rain

Tomos Hales. Picture: Rob Jones

Held on the Waters Upton to Hodnet course, competitors enjoyed a break in the weather to battle it out as Wrekinsport’s Tomos Hales claimed victory with a time of 21 minutes and 53 seconds.

Hales, who had already been crowned the overall champion, finished with 220 points in the overall championship, and the rider was pleased to take victory in the final race of the season.

He said: “A heavy downpour put a lot of water on the course about half an hour before the first rider was off, but I got wetter with what came off the road than what came from the sky, but I still enjoyed it.

“It’s a good way to end a great season of racing in Shropshire.”

Chris Riley had already sealed the SB Veterans Championship prior to the race, but added overall silver taking third on the afternoon as Jonathan Mills-Keeling finished third in the overall and veterans championship.

Helen Tudor claimed veterans silver, adding to the women’s championship the Oswestry Paragon rider had already wrapped up as Jan Davies finished second and Deb Hutson-Lumb third.

Tudor took a maximum 20 points from the race finishing in 26 minutes and four seconds, 17 seconds behind veterans and women’s winner Sally Cunliffe.