West Midlands cycling clubs give velodrome views

Cycling clubs have been invited to give their views

A questionnaire has been sent to clubs and groups to help gauge the need for improved facilities in the region. It forms part of a wider study launched earlier this year exploring the case for a purpose-built indoor velodrome, following several years of campaigning by cycling enthusiasts.

The consultation has been organised by Bridgnorth-based firm Strategic Leisure Limited, which together with Roberts Limbrick architects was commissioned to develop the business case for an indoor facility by the West Midlands Combined Authority. Earlier this year, a technical review published by British Cycling found a training facility could be built for around £6.8million.

The questionnaire asks clubs to provide details of membership numbers, the facilities they use for training and competing and how far they travel to use them, along with any factors which might be hindering their development.

Among those to have been quizzed was Shrewsbury’s Paramount CRT. Last Saturday, it organised a coach trip for around 30 members to Derby velodrome, the only existing indoor facility in the Midlands.

Coach Robin Kyte told the Express & Star: “We try to go to Derby a few times a year but while it proves very popular, it is a bit of a trek. It’s also a bit of a trek to Newport or Manchester, which are the other available options.

“It is also difficult to get a slot when you would like one because these facilities are very popular. Saturday’s trip, for example, was booked at least three months in advance.

“You cannot say these facilities are underused. One of the reasons for this survey is to see what demand there is (for an indoor velodrome) in the West Midlands. From what I see, there very much is.”

The results of the survey will be fed back to an advisory group overseeing the project. Chaired by West Midlands cycling and walking commissioner Adam Tranter, it has met once a month since March and is due to report its findings by the end of the year.

Other options being considered, in addition to an indoor facilities, include the covering of existing outdoor velodromes. The need for more cycle parks and off-road tracks is also being investigated.

Should the case for specialist facilities be made, separate feasibility studies and external funding will be required to bring any proposals forward.

The campaign to build a velodrome in the region was launched in 2017, when it emerged a new facility would not be built for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. More than 9,000 people have signed a petition, with prominent supporters including three-time Tour de France winner Greg Le Mond and former UCI president Brian Cookson.