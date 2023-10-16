Notification Settings

Riders revved up for final Olympique at Wolverhampton

By Nick Elwell

Wolverhampton will stage their popular Olympique individual for one final time at Monmore Green tonight (7.30pm).

The unique handicap racing event, sponsored by Wolverhampton Skips, will see a total of 16 heats plus four 250cc Young Lions outings.

The main field includes six members of the 2023 Parrys International Wolves side while skipper Sam Masters misses out having crashed in Poland last weekend.

Elsewhere, regular competitors Scott Nicholls and Chris Harris will be aiming to add one more Olympique title to their CV while Tom Brennan, Lewis Kerr, Simon Lambert and youngster Luke Killeen complete the line-up.

Promoter Chris Van Straaten said: “I’m delighted we can stage one final Olympique thanks to Brian Saunders at Wolverhampton Skips.

“The Olympique is one of the most popular, unique traditional individual events in the sport and for someone it will be a real honour to lift that trophy one last time.”

The night will be rounded off with the traditional firework finale and supporters are reminded that advanced ticket books are no longer valid.

Wolverhampton Skips Olympique line-up: Luke Becker, Tom Brennan, Zach Cook, Ryan Douglas, Leon Flint, Chris Harris, Lewis Kerr, Luke Killeen, Simon Lambert, Scott Nicholls, Rory Schlein, Steve Worrall.

250CC line-up: William Cairns, Jamie Etherington, Seth Norman, Cooper Rushen.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

