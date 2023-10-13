Notification Settings

Dalloway leads Market Drayton’s victory charge

By Nick Elwell

An Ollie Dalloway hat-trick helped Market Drayton continue their perfect start in Midland Hockey Division Nine North West.

The table-toppers eased past Leek with a 4-0 win thanks to Dalloway’s treble and Jesse Thompstone’s late goal.

The result leaves them level on points with Newport seconds, who have also started the season with a 100 per cent record and won 7-0 against Old Wulfs thirds on Saturday.

Tom Wright and Ben Penter both scored twice, with Nathan Evans, Ollie Dix and Jack McLaughlin adding the others.

Newport firsts have also enjoyed a strong start to the season, and they made it three consecutive wins in Midland Hockey Division Six North West.

First-half goals from Archie Bridgwood and Ben Edwards gave the hosts a 2-0 victory over Sutton Coldfield thirds.

Dom Elsmore netted four times for Newport thirds as they thrashed North Stafford fifths 6-2, with Ollie Cowap-Cerrone and Ed Bushnell also finding the net.

And the fourths held top of the league Telford fifths to a 3-3 draw in a spirited display thanks to Jake Bates’ brace and a goal from Tim Crawford.

Newport’s ladies’ firsts went down 3-1 to Stone thirds with Mollie Leonard’s goal the only bright spark in a disappointing result, while the seconds also tasted defeat with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Bridgnorth.

Elsewhere, Nathan Evans and Ben Crawford scored for Newport’s under-16s in their 4-2 defeat to Telford in the England Cup.

Whitchurch ladies’ firsts drew 2-2 at Lymm seconds thanks to goals from Poppy Gilbert and Georgia Munro.

The seconds enjoyed an 8-0 thrashing at Oswestry firsts, with Lucy Hearn grabbing a hat-trick and Freya Gresty netting five in a dominant display.

The thirds were out of luck though, Bella Clarke scoring their only goal in a 5-1 defeat to Golborne thirds.

Whitchurch men’s first team defeated Golborne seconds 6-2 thanks to a Tom Edwards brace and one apiece for Ben Lea, Tom Forster, Joe Chesters and Jack Barnes.

The seconds travelled to Deeside’s sixths where they were resoundingly beaten 4-1.

Will Edwards scored an equaliser in the first-half but the visitors were blown away after the break and succumbed to a convincing defeat on the road.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

