Telford hit back to secure a welcome Premier victory

The Men’s 1’s picked up an important win over Northampton Saints, a 2-1 possibly proving huge in their ambition to stay up once again.

Telford gained most of the possession and looked dangerous going forward. Despite the press working well and the front line and screens jumping on opportunity to put pressure on the Saints, the score remained 0-0.

Saints got the opening goal of the game, a penalty flick scored past goalkeeper Neil Davies after a heavy tackle from Vince Richardson was penalised by the umpires.

Telford kept the pressure on, and after some nice interplay with Noah Higginson, captain Tom Gough passed the ball into the goal to equalise for the hosts.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first, with Telford frustrated in their attempts to find the goal.

Telford finally got their lead, after striker Tom Mallet won a penalty corner for the home side.

Up stepped centre back Callum Stacey, who dispatched his drag flick into the bottom corner, with Adam Phizacklea’s attempted deflection doing enough to put off the Saints’ postman.

Telford managed the rest of the game well, with the only moment of stress being when Saints won their only penalty corner after a rash tackle from Chris Heath in the 23 saw him receive a yellow as a result.

Telford suffered no more scares and picked up an important 3 points as look to secure another season in Midlands Premier Division.

The Men’s 2’s continued their strong start to the season, with a 4-2 win away to Harborne 3’s, thanks to goals from Jon Cook, captain Tom Jones, and two from Owen Shave, leaving them second in the league on goal difference.

The Men’s 3rd team maintained their unbeaten start to the season, with a 2-2 draw away to Bloxwich’s 2nd team. Tommy Lauder scored a brace, as goalkeeper Thomas Cornwell was awarded Man of the Match to help Telford to second in the table, level on points with Finchfield 3’s.

The Men’s 4’s also drew 2-2, as they faced Lichfield 5’s away from home. Edward Sykes and John Keeble got the goals for them, after going 2-0 within 10 minutes. The draw saw them pick up only their 2nd point of the season, with the aim to try and survive to stay in Division 8 North West.

In Division 10 North West, the 5th team continued their 100% record, as they scored six past Burton without reply. Roger Marsh scored four, with Will Pittson and captain Ewan De Vere scored the other two, as Telford moved 3 points clear at the top of the table.

In the same league, the 6th team also enjoyed a dominant win, with a 6-1 win over Bloxwich’s 4th team. The goals came from Seth Higginson (2), Savan Dhanjal, Gurjot Bhandal, Josh Carr-Yetzes and Ruben Bagry.

On the Ladies side of the club, the first team suffered a close 1-0 loss to Harborne 1’s, who are pushing to earn promotion out of Women’s Division 1.

It was another 3 points for the Ladies 2’s, as they beat Beacon 1’s 5-1 at home, with Erika de Graaf, Eliza Brannen, Kate Le Cocq, Bella Hart and Sue Hughes all scored for the hosts. The result moved Telford top of their league on goal difference, with Stafford and Lichfield also on 9 points after 3 games.