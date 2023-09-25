Wolves steeled for play-off semi against Sheffield

Pictured Wolves rider Sam Masters.

A bumper crowd is expected at what could prove to be the last ever speedway meeting at the track should Wolves not progress to the final. It is the sixth time in seven seasons that the Parrys International Wolves have qualified for the play-offs and are searching for their first league title since 2016.

They face a Sheffield side who dumped them out of the competition at this stage last year – but many are anticipating a much closer contest this time around.

The two teams have already met six times so far this season with a total of just two points separating them in their regular league and Knockout Cup meetings with both sides racing to sizeable home victories on all occasions.

Wolverhampton have hit at least 50 points in each of Sheffield’s visits to the Black Country so far this year and promoter Chris Van Straaten is looking for something similar once again on Monday. “It goes without saying that we would like to establish a healthy lead to take into the second leg,” he said.

“For me though, the team that Sheffield will be putting out hasn’t made them any weaker. They’ve made some good signings and they’ve got at least one adequate guest coming into their team.

“We are feeling good though and we’ve got one or two riders in particular coming into form at just the right time - but it’s what the team do overall and collectively that matters most though.”

Wolverhampton will be at full strength whilst Sheffield have booked Robert Lambert, Richard Lawson and Drew Kemp to guest with injuries to former Wolves duo Tai Woffinden and Tobiasz Musielak with Claus Vissing also missing at reserve.

Regular admission prices will apply at Monmore Green on Monday; it’s £21 adults, £19 concessions, £6 juniors aged 13-18, £1 children aged 7-12 while kids under 7 are admitted absolutely free.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.