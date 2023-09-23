Telford's James Clitheroe is on top of the world after Glasgow gold

James Clitheroe in action.

Just over a decade later, that hunch has proved more than correct after his son was crowned world under-13 BMX champion.

Clitheroe, from Telford, emerged triumphant from a frenetic day of competition in Glasgow which saw more than 100 riders battle it out for the gold medal.

“We’re over the moon,” said proud dad, Jim. “Racing in Glasgow, a home crowd, with 1,000s of people watching from the side and millions around the world. To come away as champion really is the stuff of dreams.”

While being crowned the world’s best in his age group is undoubtedly the highlight of Clitheroe’s career to date, it perhaps isn’t all that surprising when considering his record since racing for the first time aged six.

A five-time British champion, he has competed in higher age group categories for the past five years and won competitions across Europe.

“I’ve no idea where he gets it from,” laughs Jim. “I’m not a cyclist myself and neither is my wife Emma.

“He just took to a bike right away. I remember chasing after him down Silkin Way and I’m thinking: ‘He’s quite quick here’. He just loves it.”

Among the victories have come the kind of disappointments inevitable in BMX racing, which ranks as the most cut-throat and unforgiving of cycling’s disciplines.

Races take place on a 400 metre track and last around 35 seconds, meaning one mistake is typically the difference between success and failure.

Clitheroe came through seven races, four of them straight knockouts, to qualify for the for the world championship final, the large field whittled down to the last eight standing.

“It all comes down to that,” says Jim. “It doesn’t matter how well you’ve raced earlier in the day. Last year in the European Championships, James won every race and then crashed in the final.

“In other cycling disciplines, if you make a mistake, you can recover. In BMX you can’t. You’re gone.”

On that note, Clitheroe feared his world championship chances might have gone a month before when he again went down hard in the final of the Europeans. A suspected broken collarbone turned out to only be bad bruising.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Jim. “When he went down we put his arm in a sling and he was battered and bruised.

“At the time you don’t know how badly injured he is. Riders go down and the adrenaline is still high. It can be hours before the pain sets in.

“As a parent watching this sport is terrifying, because you have no control.

“You can get them ready for the event but ultimately it is down to them. You can’t do anything when they are on the track.

“At the same time, you are immensely proud. It is what James loves to do and his passion. If it is what he wants to do, we will support him.

“Our holidays are taking James to these events. This year alone we have been to Spain, Italy, France and then up to Glasgow.”

The dream, eventually, is for James to one day compete at the Olympics. For now, the message is to simply enjoy it, one pedal stroke at a time.

“We have always said take it race by race and see where it goes,” says Jim. “There are a lot of highs but also a lot of lows. You have to roll with it.

“There are good lessons for a child because life is about winning and losing. There is a lesson in finding out sometimes even when you do put the right work in, it doesn’t work out for you.