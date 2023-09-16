Popular tennis podcast coming to Shrewsbury

Catherine Whitaker, David Law and Matt Roberts will present a live show of The Tennis Podcast at The Shrewsbury Club on Wednesday, October 18.

The podcast’s team of BBC Radio commentator David Law, TV presenter Catherine Whitaker and Matt Roberts will host a live show on Wednesday, October 18, during the ITF World Tennis Tour tournament at The Shrewsbury Club.

They will present an exciting evening, combining top tennis action with lively discussion, with tickets now on sale to be part of the audience.

The Shrewsbury podcast will also be live-streamed to viewers around the world via The Tennis Podcast’s YouTube channel.

It's one of a host of events that will run alongside the Budgen Motors W100 tournament, the biggest women’s tennis tournament, outside of the grass court season, to be played in the UK this year, between October 15-22.

Marketa Vondrousova won last year’s Shrewsbury title before being crowned Wimbledon champion just eight months later.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “To have all three presenters of The Tennis Podcast together in Shrewsbury is a real coup and we are looking forward to welcoming them.

“The Tennis Podcast team present entertaining weekly shows, along with daily live shows from all of the Grand Slams, as they debate, argue and laugh about the sport they love.

“We are delighted they are bringing their unique brand to The Shrewsbury Club.

"Billie Jean King listens to every edition of the podcast, while Time, the American news magazine, selected The Tennis Podcast as one of the 10 best podcasts of 2022.”

Dave added: “This will be a fascinating and insightful evening for tennis fans, which includes the opportunity to watch a top first-round doubles match starting at 6.30pm.

“Street food will then be available for ticket holders to enjoy before the live show of The Tennis Podcast gets under way in our DMOS People Hospitality Village at 9.15pm.

“Audience members will have the chance to ask questions, with people from around the world also involved with the show being live-streamed.

“We are expecting this event to be a sell-out, so we recommend people book their tickets as soon as possible.”

Tickets for The Tennis Podcast live, which includes admission to watch all of the day’s matches in the W100 tournament at The Shrewsbury Club, as well as food, are now on sale for £25.