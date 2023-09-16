Dave Scott smokes his rivals in the Five Chimneys climb

Hugley Hill Climb

One of Shropshire’s oldest hill climb courses, which has been in use since at least the 1960s when the cottages which give the climb its name still existed, the climb averages eight per cent but gets gradually steeper as it nears the top.

Mule CC’s Scott set a course personal best as he claimed his second win in his two 2023 appearances so far in this best six scores from 11 series, stopping the watch on three minutes 32 seconds exactly.

“It was another perfect evening; conditions were favourable so I was confident I could go quicker than last year,” said Scott. “I set out a bit optimistically though, but luckily managed to cling on and hold the effort to the line for a personal best and win in the process, which was a bonus.”

Scott moved up to fifth place in the overall standings as a result of this win.

He wasn’t the only rider to record a personal best, with Steven Prince taking the overall runner-up spot as well as the veterans’ win in 3:45.9.

Prince moved up to two points behind BBR Veterans’ leader Chris Riley, who was third veteran in 4:37.4 behind Aerologic’s Scott Palmer in 4:00.6.

BBR Series leader Tomos Hales had to be content with third on the night, with his 3:57.4 just pushing out Palmer and adding four points to his advantage at the head of the standings.

Paramount’s women are making a real impact on the 2023 series, with Becky Griffiths tasting victory again – making it three wins and one second. She holds an eight-point lead at the top of the women’s standings, with her 5:03.5 pushing out Hayley Wells by 5.6 seconds.

In the BBR Junior Series, the lead for Wrekinsport’s Ben Southgate is 62 points as he took his fourth win in four races for a perfect 80-point score. Southgate stopped the watch on 4:19.5, ahead of Newport Shropshire CC’s Will Hyde.

n Kirk Vickers had won round three – Mid Shropshire Wheelers’ Stiperstones Hill Climb – in 4:02.4.

Tomos Hales took second, ahead of TrainSharp Development Team’s Sam Holwill.