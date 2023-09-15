Two medals for archer Phoebe Paterson Pine

Paterson Pine, from Telford, defeated Great Britain team-mate Jessica Stretton 143-138 in the final of the women’s compound open category.
And she then teamed up with Jamie Harris to take silver in the compound open mixed team final – narrowly losing to Italy in a gold medal shoot-off.
Paterson Pine said: “I’m really pleased with the way I shot today, Jamie and I shot well together in the mixed team final, we weren’t beaten we just lost, we shot really well and we had fun through the event.
“I’m also happy with how I shot in my individual match, it’s a super consistent score for me.
“It’s never fun to shoot against a team-mate, but Jess kept me on my toes and I’m proud of her for making it to the gold final and winning silver.
“We both work really hard and it’s great to be able to show what the British team is made of with her.”