Two medals for archer Phoebe Paterson Pine

Great Britain's Phoebe Paterson Pine

Paterson Pine, from Telford, defeated Great Britain team-mate Jessica Stretton 143-138 in the final of the women’s compound open category.

And she then teamed up with Jamie Harris to take silver in the compound open mixed team final – narrowly losing to Italy in a gold medal shoot-off.

Paterson Pine said: “I’m really pleased with the way I shot today, Jamie and I shot well together in the mixed team final, we weren’t beaten we just lost, we shot really well and we had fun through the event.

“I’m also happy with how I shot in my individual match, it’s a super consistent score for me.

“It’s never fun to shoot against a team-mate, but Jess kept me on my toes and I’m proud of her for making it to the gold final and winning silver.