Life of Lennie is remembered at angling event

Lol Woodhall, Richie Woodhall, John Leese (Overall Winner), Ivan Capsey (Organiser) ,Steve Woodhall, Ray Woodhall (Lens Brother)Tom Woodhall; Hollie Capsey & Nick Capsey both additional organisers.

Woodhall, who passed away in 2015 aged 75, was a well-loved boxer and trainer, as well as a keen fisherman.

His son Richie became the county’s first world champion in 1998 and won Olympic bronze at the Seoul Olympics 10 years earlier, all under the stewardship of his father.

The fishing competition was won by John Leese, whose 134lb catch was 11lbs clear of second place Steve Woodhall, another of Lennie’s sons.

Former Champion Richie finished fourth with a 109lb catch, and Reno Stank’s 113lb fish saw him take third.

The match was organised by Ivan Capsey on behalf of sons Lol, Richie, Steve and Len's brother Ray.