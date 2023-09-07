Notification Settings

Penny Healey makes it a tour hat-trick

Sport

Shropshire’s Penny Healey made it three national tour victories out of three in Nottingham.

Shropshire’s Paris Olympic hopeful Penny Healey celebrates her latest national tour victory in Nottingham

The 18-year-old world number one won gold in the recurve event, a victory to go alongside her World Cup Antalya 2023 gold medal and her win at the European Games in Krakow.

Following her victory Healey, from Newport, explained how the victory came at the perfect time for her.

“This win means a lot,” explained Healey, whose love for archery started at Newport’s Audco Archers. “I’ve been struggling a bit for the past few months with my shot routine, and to finally have it come together on the finals field is amazing and it gives me great confidence for the World Cup Final next week.”

Healey is the youngest member of the GB Archery squad, but despite her age she has been involved in the sport for nearly a decade.

Aged nine, she was inspired to have a go at archery after watching the Disney movie ‘Brave’, and has her eyes set on competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

