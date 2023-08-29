Cyclists team up to go the extra distance

Tomos Hales

Won overall by a visiting Wigan Wheelers/Tactic Sport RT combined team in one hour five minutes and 37 seconds, the best placed all-Shropshire team was a combined Wrekinsport/Revolutions Racing squad with Dean Callister joining Wrekinsport members Tomos Hales, Ben Southgate and Adam Mumford to stop the watch on 1.07.04.

Taking the John Farr 4-Up Trophy for fastest Shropshire team all from the same club were Paramount CRT A comprising Mason Durant, Simon Romei, Chris Riley and Rob McGregor – but they had to complete most the race as a 3-Up as McGregor crashed out after hitting a sunken drain less than two miles in, breaking two ribs and his scapula.

Paramount weren’t finished with the trophy haul there as their women’s squad comprising Hayley Wells, Thea Osmund-Smith, Caitlin Burke and Jayne Powell beat the holders Wrekinsport with a fabulous effort of 1:24:36.

The prettiest – and toughest 10 mile circuit in Shropshire was the setting for Tomos Hales to finally take the SB Sports Injuries title thanks to a nine-second victory in round 11, the Ludlow Scenic 10.

Hales, who stopped the watch on 23 minutes 56 seconds, said: “I do really enjoy the Scenic 10; it is a course where you have to put a lot of efforts in with some fast flowing corners. I’m happy to seal the SB Series with a win too."

Hales’ nearest challenge came from Ludlow Brewery rider Jack Wilson, who crossed the line in 24.05, but he went one better in the veterans race – beat series leader Chris Riley into second place.

Taking the final podium spot with a rare outing on a time trial bike and the honours for the promoting club was Robbie Disney, setting a time of 24.45 to push Revolutions Racing’s Mark Pritchard out by 19 seconds.

The penultimate round of The Decathlon Evening 10 Series resolved the destination of two Championships but intriguingly left the main championship wide open.

Tomos Hales took the win by 30 seconds from visiting Wolverhampton Wheelers rider Ethan Gatenby with a fine effort of 21 minutes 45 seconds.

With Phil Roberts taking third spot in 22.35, this meant the pair drew level on 48 points at the head of the standings to set up a straight head-to-head for the series title in the final round.

There was keen competition in the burgeoning Road Bike Series, won on the night by Nova Raiders' Oscar Johnstone in 25.48, but Elliott Wills took silver to seal Road Bike Series gold in the process.