Tomos Hales is on the fast track to Series success after win

Action from the race

Hales extended his lead at the top of the standings to 72 points following victory in round 10, the Oswestry Paragon CC 10.

For the second time this season the Oswestry Paragon CC Hilly 19 fell victim to the blight of traffic lights on the course which meant a truncated 10-mile event took place instead.

But that didn’t stop some great rides on a sunny evening, with Hales taking a solid win after stopping the watch on 21 minutes 18 seconds, 1:32 ahead of his nearest challenger in a dominant display on the rolling Queen’s Head to Gobowen course.

“It was gutting that the Hilly 19 was cut short due to traffic lights, however we did the normal 10-mile course which I hadn’t done for a few years. It was a lot lumpier than I remember. Overall it was a good night.”

Taking the runner-up spot was Paramount’s Chris Riley with a good effort of 22:50, with the 18 points earned moving him up to joint second in the Series, level with Jonathan Mills-Keeling.

Riley also took the Veterans’ win and extended his lead in that Series with a fine +4:28, edging out chasing Oswestry Paragon pair Helen Tudor and Rob Kerr, split by just a second on standard with Tudor edging it in +3:18.

Kerr took third spot overall in 23:30 to see off the attentions of club-mate Adam Riley by 42 seconds in his first appearance of the season, tinkering with a different set-up on a new bike which appears to have worked. “I was pleased with the result as well as being the first Oswestry Paragon finisher,” said Kerr. “It wasn’t a fast night and I didn’t expect to ride well as it was touch and go getting there for the start due to finishing work late – I’m glad I made it though. Last month I finally took the plunge and purchased a Giant Trinity, which initially made me go slower than my old 13-year-old time trial bike, so I was keen to take any opportunity to get up to speed on it and get used to a new riding position.”

Tudor extended her lead in the SB Women’s Series to 42 points after pushing out club-mate Vikki Jones in a head-to-head contest, with Tudor taking the Women’s win in 26:30 by 1:07.

This was a rare outing on her own club’s 10 mile course as she is usually officiating, and she was rewarded with a course best on a less than perfect evening.

With no Juniors in competition, Wrekinsport’s Ben Southgate can no longer be caught and took SB Junior gold following this event.

Wrekinsport ran their first club 4-Up since the late 1980s with the action taking place on the Waters Upton–Hodnet course. There was a close battle at the top as the first two teams off the start line were split by just 13 seconds. The Paramount CRT squad of Chris Riley, Rob McGregor, Mason Durant and Simon Romei came out on top as they charged around the 10-mile course in 20:30.

The Wrekinsport/Revolutions Racing combined squad of Dean Callister, Tomos Hales, Ben Southgate and Adam Mumford followed after stopping the watch on 20:43.