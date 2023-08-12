Tim seals the deal without turning a wheel

Dean Callister

The Coaching Revolutions Shropshire Championship 10, presented by Oswestry Paragon CC, saw the first Series medals settled and it was the absent Bridgnorth CC rider Beardmore who bagged gold.

The medal was confirmed after his team-mate Jonathan Mills-Keeling finished fifth on the night, meaning he is no longer able to catch Beardmore.

When told of his win Beardmore commented: “I’m really pleased to win the Overall Series again.

“My form has been a bit up and down, especially in more recent races. I’m probably going to take some time away from racing now for the rest of the season and just enjoy riding my bike.”

With a strong field riding the Four Crosses-Welshpool course, Callister took a solid win in 20 minutes 36 seconds despite being unsure if time off the bike would affect his effort.

The Revolutions Racing rider took The Gordon Davies Trophy for the first time since 2019 after seeing off a strong challenge from Paramount’s Mason Durant by 53 seconds.

“I’m really pleased to have won the 10 mile title again after a few years,” said Callister.

“After a week’s holiday I wasn’t sure if the legs would behave, but they weren’t too bad.”

Like Callister, Durant had had time away from the bike, but unlike his rival it seemed to affect Durant adversely, not feeling as powerful as in the Championship 25 held a fortnight earlier.

Durant stopped the watch on 21:29 to see off Wrekinsport’s Tomos Hales by six seconds, also leading Paramount to victory in the 10 mile Team award with great back up from Simon Romei, who finished fourth in 21:43, and Chris Riley, who was eighth in 22:50 for a combined time of 1:06:02.

Like many riders Durant’s focus wasn’t just on the race but the traditional post-race social gathering which worked particularly well thanks to superb cakes being on offer – as noted by several riders: “The 10 was a different story to the Championship 25 - a week of not doing much beforehand meant my legs felt pretty rubbish on the way to the island, warming up to the effort on the return. The power ended up being similar to the 25, and I wasn’t holding out much hope for a result, so I was pleasantly surprised to place. Congratulations to Dean; and thanks to the organisers for putting on cake at HQ”.

Romei doubled up on the medal count by adding a Veterans’ bronze to his Team 10 gold with a fine +4:49, just pushing Hafren CC’s Bryn Davies out by a narrow four seconds.

He commented: “The race organisation was first class. The race went well - a pretty stiff headwind on the outward leg which I had to push hard on, knowing the return leg was a tailwind where I could put the hammer down and make some good time up. I was really pleased to take the Veterans Bronze”. Riley added: “The Paramount squad were very happy to have won the Team award with our two hotshots and myself best of the rest. Shropshire Championship events are brilliant for County riders, and that’s the most Paramount riders on a start sheet I’ve ever seen. Thanks to Oswestry Paragon and the SCCA for a great evening; and of course Rob Jones for his superb photographs”.

Tomos Hales continued his impressive season by claiming bronze on the night, seeing off a strong challenge by Romei by eight seconds, with Hales expressing satisfaction at his efforts: “The SCCA 10 Mile Championship went well, it was a tough out leg and especially hard up to the roundabout. I was happy with my time and power. Well done to Dean for the win with a great time, and thanks for Oswestry Paragon for hosting and putting on some amazing cake”.

Romei was pushed into Veterans’ bronze by a solid effort from Mills-Keeling of 21:53 on actual, which when converted to Veterans’ standard saw him take 10 mile silver with +4:58.

but consigned him to Friction Series Silver. Regardless, the Bridgnorth CC rider enjoyed his evening trip to the super smooth, fast tarmac found on the course, commenting: “Nice course, really strong headwind to the island but a nice push back, and lovely cake at the HQ - thanks to all involved”. When told he had sealed Friction Series Silver he added: “I enjoyed the racing, thanks to all for putting the racing on”

There was no stopping Wrekinsport’s Deb Hutson-Lumb as she once again took victory in the Veterans’ 10 mile Championship and the Women’s 10 mile Championship to retain those titles.

Hutson-Lumb crossed the line in an actual time of 23:57 to take The Gordon Davies Women’s Trophy and to see off a fine challenge from Paramount’s Hayley Wells by 21 seconds, also recorded a fabulous Veteran’s Standard of +6:18.

Like many she suffered on the ‘out’ leg in the block headwind, made worse by having an early start, with things calming as the event progressed.

Hutson-Lumb said: “It was a tough ride out into the headwind for us early starters and it dropped in time for the return leg. Not my quickest ride on that course but good to see my power numbers increasing. I was really pleased to take gold.”

Like Hutson-Lumb, Wells suffered in the conditions but was delighted to take Women’s 10 mile silver with her 24:18 effort.

“A tough first half with a strong wind left the tank feeling quite empty for the return leg,” said Wells. “I was hoping for a personal best but didn’t quite get there on the night. But I’m still delighted to come away with second female.”