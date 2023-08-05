2-Up Series ends with a dead heat

Round 5 of the Mower Mec 2-Up Series . All competitors and most of the helpers taken post-race. Picture: Dave York

Mason Durant and Paul Duncan tied for honours on the night with Dean Callister and Jonathan Mills-Keeling in 21 minutes 36 seconds.

Durant and Duncan helped themselves to Mower Mec overall gold, edging out Hafren CC’s Jan Davies and Mark Hill, who doubled up on medals to seal overall 2-Up silver to add to the mixed team gold won just 24 hours earlier.

Durant said: "It’s been a great series with Paul – we have really improved and learnt a lot throughout – thanks a lot to all the organisers."

Duncan added: “We have both had a great time racing the Mower Mec Series.

"For my first proper season in time trialling I’m really proud that Mason and I have secured the championship win.

"I’m looking forward to returning next year for more 2-Up racing – thanks to everyone involved in organising and keeping us safe throughout the series."

Taking the honours for the promoting club were two riders normally trying to rip the legs off one another in Wrekinsport club events – Ben Southgate and Phil Roberts. Here though they worked together to take third spot in 22:57 by a solitary second from outgoing 2-Up champions Rob McGregor and Chris Riley, making their only appearance as a pair in 2023.

With the Mixed Team medals decided 24 hours earlier at Ludlow and lying in the overall bronze position Vic Doran kept an eye on who turned up on the evening, with partner Ashley Kirkham on standby.

When it became obvious that they had sealed that bronze to add to the mixed team silver won 24 hours earlier, Doran teamed up with Mollie Croxon to add women’s gold to her medal haul – the first time anyone has won medals in every available category.