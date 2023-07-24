Youngsters are praised after successful grading

Zara Gregory, Farren Edwards, Ari Carson, instructor Gary Plant

Primary school pair Farren Edwards and Ari Carson achieved their yellow belt and blue belts respectively, whilst Zara Gregory achieved her red belt.

Instructor Gary Plant praised Edwards for “demonstrating good stances and self-control in his posture,” whilst adding Carson, age 9, “kept up with a very demanding and fast paced blue belt grading.”

Plant also heaped praise upon Zara Gregory – who has just completed her GCSEs – saying “she looked powerful amongst a group of black belts.”

Instructor Anna Bradford said, “We usually have slightly larger grading groups, so this was unusual for us but each of the three students that we selected really excelled and showed a good standard.”