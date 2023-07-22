Tragedy halts the race on Furber’s return to action

Barry Furber

Furber was taking part in the Southern 100 Road Races at the Billown circuit in the Isle of Man, where he finished in the top 10 qualifiers in the lightweight class.

But the event was cancelled following an accident later on Tuesday involving two riders, a marshal and a spectator during the Superstock qualifying session.

Sadly, rider Alan Conner and marshal Liam Clarke both died as a result of their injuries.

Following he incident, clerk of the course Giles Olley announced that the rest of the meeting had been abandoned.

“Abandoning an event before you’ve even started racing is one of the hardest decisions a clerk of the course will have to make, we don’t come to it lightly,” said Olley.

“So it’s something that I come to with a heavy heart, but it was in the best interests of everyone involved.”

Furber will be back in action this weekend when he takes part in the Barry Sheene Classic Meeting at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.