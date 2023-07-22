Newport toast duo’s success

Newport Hockey

The duo represented the Midlands in the England Hockey Regional Championships held in Woking last weekend and both came home with medals.

Hall, captain of Newport’s second team, struck gold in the over-65s category as he helped his side go through the whole tournament undefeated.

And goalkeeper Thomas, who still turns out regularly for the club at the age of 82, kept three clean sheets as his side battled their way to a silver medal in the over-75s event.

“Martin and Glyn are the pride of the club following their efforts last weekend,” said first team skipper and coach Ash Williams.

“Not only do they still turn out on a regular basis for Newport and the Midlands, Martin also represents England and Glyn plays for Wales.

“The fact that they still play regularly in their 60s and 80s is great achievement. And it’s good for the junior members of the club. It’s something to aspire to and they are both really well respected by everyone at the club.”

Meanwhile, Newport enjoyed two more positive results in their latest Summer League encounters.

The men’s 11-a-side team secured an impressive 4-2 success against North Stafford.

The goals were shared around with Williams, Ben Edwards, Benji Howells and Matt McNay all finding the back of the net.

The team, who have three league games remaining, face Stafford this week.

And the men’s seven-a-side outfit are flying high after beating Shrewsbury 1-0.

The victory took them to the top of the standings at the halfway point of the season.

“The 4-2 win against North Stafford was a pleasing result because we had a mixture of first team players and some of the younger players who making their way up the ranks,” said Williams.

“And it’s pleasing to see the seven-a-side team doing well in their league.”

The club also ran two successful ‘give it a go’ sessions for youngsters as they continue to encourage newcomers to take up the sport.

“The sessions are proving popular,” added Williams. “We had 28 youngsters turn up and it was a really enjoyable session.”