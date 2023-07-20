Shrewsbury Town's Tom Bloxham seals season-loan move to Morecambe

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town has sealed a loan move to Morecambe

Several EFL clubs had been keen to sign the youngster on loan – and it now the Shrimps have won the race for Bloxham.

The 19-year-old is rated highly by those at The Croud Meadow but they are keen to see him go out on loan and play some regular senior football after limited chances last campaign.

And he will now spent the next season on the Lancashire coast to join up with Derek Adams’ men, who were relegated to League Two last season.

Bloxham’s opportunities were limited last term under previous boss Steve Cotterill, with the teenager only making five League One starts over the course of the campaign.

He made his league debut for Town in the 2020/21 season, but his breakthrough came the year after when he made 41 senior appearances under Cotterill – 17 of those were starts.

Morecambe boss Adams said: “Tom is a player we were aware of in League One and somebody we kept an eye on and tracked.

“When we knew there was a possibility this could happen, we were keen to accelerate that process and bring Tom to Morecambe for the season. I also have to thank Shrewsbury Town for working with us to make this happen.