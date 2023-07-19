Peter Adams relieved as basement boys take Wolves to wire

Team manager Peter Adams.

It was another late show from the Parrys International Wolves on Monday as, for the second week running, they were taken to a last heat decider at Monmore Green.

While many probably weren’t too shocked by the close nature of their contest with league leaders and reigning champions Belle Vue last week, the challenge provided by Peterborough, who had lost all eight of their other away fixtures in the league, would undoubtedly have surprised many.

It was the first time this season the Wolfpack have failed to get the job done on home shale over the regular 15 heats with the scores tied at 45-45. But just as they did in the last race against Belle Vue, they needed skipper Sam Masters and Rory Schlein to come up with the goods as they claimed the Super Heat 7-2.

“These meetings are not exactly a walk in the park but we were expecting a much more clear cut victory,” Adams admitted.

“We had a few mishaps early on so we weren’t able to get on top of the opposition as we normally can.

“It’s a bit concerning that we’re not consistently dominant here; some days we are, some days we’re not. We weren’t on this occasion and we nearly paid the price. But at the end of the day, we’ve retained our unbeaten home record and we got the two points that we would’ve done even if we’d have won by 30.

“Credit to Peterborough though, they rode very well and a couple of their riders who were very poor when they were last here came to the party and that made the difference for them.”

The Parrys International Wolves have to wait until Monday, August 7 (7.30) for their next home action when Midlands rivals Leicester are the visitors.

In the meantime, they travel to Sheffield next Monday (July 24, 7.30) before the return at Peterborough on Monday, July 31 (7.30).

WOLVERHAMPTON 45: Sam Masters 10+2 (3), Steve Worrall 10, Luke Becker 8, Rory Schlein 7 (4), Leon Flint 4+1, Ryan Douglas 4, Zach Cook 2.

PETERBOROUGH 45: Ben Cook 10+3 (0), Niels-Kristian Iversen 10 (2), Jordan Jenkins 9+1, Benjamin Basso 7, Richie Worrall 4+3, Vadim Tarasenko 3, Connor Mountain 2+1.