Archery star Hector Elwell retains U12 national title

Hector Elwell (Photo: Archery GB)

Hector Elwell, from Leighton near Ironbridge, became the recurve under-12 national champion at the junior outdoor championships in Lilleshall earlier this month, after surging into the lead on day two of the two-day competition.

Having only just turned 10-years-old shortly before the competition, the Bruern Abbey School pupil defended his crown to win the competition for the second consecutive year.

Hector Elwell (Photo: Archery GB)

Hector is coached by Tom Williamson at Long Mynd Archers in Church Stretton.

The talented youngster's grandmother Christine Newton said: "Hector was probably one of the youngest competing and he only won by one point but it shows how important one point is!

"He does very well every time he competes. He won't win everything, he's going against very good people, but Hector is very enthusiastic and focused on his archery. I'm very proud of him.

"On the first day of the championship he had just come from school, he was tired and didn't do as well, but on the second day he got much stronger and did really well.

Hector Elwell (Photo: Archery GB)

"His coach said he saw that he was talented when he first held a bow, but I suppose you never know if they'll keep the interest. But so far he is and he's very enthusiastic. Tom makes it fun for Hector and that helps."

Hector was first introduced to the sport by his grandmother aged six, who has continued to encourage his passion for the sport ever since.

His development at Long Mynd Archers has continued to impress and Hector's family are delighted with the strides he is taking in archery.

Hector Elwell (Photo: Archery GB)

His mother Kate Elwell said: "Every year he takes another step forward, it's important to have a superpower and he absolutely lives for archery. It's the thing that makes him smile the most.