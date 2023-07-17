Bridgnorth Netball Club's Anna Brown handed award

Anna Owen with her England Netball award

Owen, who helped set up the club in 2003 when her daughter had nowhere to play netball in the Bridgnorth area, was crowned England Netball's unsung hero for the West Midlands region.

She has been the sole runner of the club since 2018 alongside the support of several volunteers with jobs ranging from coaching and arranging fixtures to club secretary and treasurer.

Owen was also recognised when Bridgnorth Netball Club hosted their annual presentation evening, celebrating their 20th anniversary season.

More than 250 people attended the event, which honoured the outstanding work of long-time volunteer and co-founder Owen, who is the only original member still involved in running the club.

Club volunteer Marie White says her contributions to the club are second to none.

“Anna continues to give to netball on so many different levels, her contribution not pretentious, ostentatious or authoritarian, simply a humble dedication, ensuring as many people as possible enjoy her sport to the maximum,” she explained.

White went on to say: “Anna has ensured that Bridgnorth Netball Club is a friendly, safe place where children can come together, meet their peers from different schools, and develop their game, respect for others and friendship.”