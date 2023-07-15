Wolverhampton's Henry Searle into Wimbledon boys' singles final

Henry Searle in action at Wimbledon

The 17-year-old knocked out the top seed in the opening round and is yet to drop a set, overcoming windy conditions to defeat American fourth seed Cooper Williams 7-6 (4) 6-3 in the semi-finals.

Backed by his noisy fan club consisting of family members and friends from his tennis club, Searle moved to the brink of emulating Stanley Matthews, son of the famous footballer, who triumphed back in 1962.

Jack Draper was the last British player to make the final five years ago, while Liam Broady also reached the trophy decider in 2011, but both came out on the losing side.

Searle showed a cool head in a first set of few chances, saving the first break point and then creating two on Williams' serve, which the 18-year-old did well to save.

The tie-break went the way of the British player, though, who opened up a 5-1 lead and did not allow his opponent to claw his way back.

A sizeable crowd were gathered around Court Four and there was another huge cheer when Searle's pressure on the Williams serve paid off with a first break of serve to lead 4-2.