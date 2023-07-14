Shrewsbury winner books a shot at Wimbledon glory

Marketa Vondrousova (Richard Dawson)

Marketa Vondrousova, impressively through to Saturday’s Wimbledon ladies singles’ final, delighted Shropshire tennis fans with her performances at the ITF World Tennis Tour event at The Shrewsbury Club last November.

The Czech Republic star enjoyed her visit to the county as she won both the singles and doubles titles in the Budgen Motors W100 tournament at the Sundorne Road venue.

Now, just eight months later, the unseeded Vondrousova has hit the headlines by progressing to the final at SW19 after beating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-finals.

It is the first singles final she has reached since getting the better of Eva Lys 7-5, 6-2 in front of a capacity crowd of around 500 at The Shrewsbury Club.

Vondrousova, 24, will now play Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur in Saturday's Centre Court final.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “It was very clear from watching Marketa play at The Shrewsbury Club just what an outstanding player she is, so it’s been fantastic to follow her progress at Wimbledon over the last two weeks.

"To win both the singles and doubles titles, as Marketa did here in Shrewsbury, showed just what a classy player she is.

“It was all the more impressive as it was only her second tournament back competing following wrist surgery earlier last year. Marketa played brilliantly throughout her week at the club.”

He added: “It’s a wonderful achievement for Marketa to have reached the Wimbledon final. She clearly enjoys playing in the UK as she has now reached the singles final in the two last tournaments she has entered in this country - at The Shrewsbury Club and now Wimbledon.

"Her Wimbledon run again underlines the quality of the players that the tournaments we are so proud to host at The Shrewsbury Club attract.

“Only last month we saw Karolina Muchova, who lost in the second round in Shrewsbury last November, reach the French Open final - and now Marketa is in the Wimbledon final.”

Vondrousova, currently ranked 42 in the world, quickly followed up beating German player Lys to win the singles title in Shrewsbury by partnering Miriam Kolodziejova, another Czech player, to victory in the doubles final.

This year’s Wimbledon line-up has featured many players who have played in prestigious tournaments at The Shrewsbury Club, including Maia Lumsden, the winner of the singles title in Shrewsbury in 2018.

Lumsden and her doubles partner Naiktha Bains became the first British women's pair to reach the quarter-finals of the ladies’ doubles at Wimbledon since 1983.

Handed wildcards to compete on the grass courts, they enjoyed an excellent run to the last eight before eventually losing to Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter.

The IFT World Tennis Tour, set to feature British and international stars, returns to The Shrewsbury Club between October 15-22.

It is the biggest women’s tennis tournament, outside of the grass court season, to be played in the UK this year.