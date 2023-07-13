Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drivers revved up for UK Autograss Championship action in Telford

By George BennettSportPublished: Comments

The UK Autograss Championship Round 2 will held in Telford across both days on the weekend of July 15-16.

Picture by Ian Francis
Picture by Ian Francis

The event, which will see approximately 400 cars race, will be held at Star Autograss Club, Leasowes Farm, Crudginton, TF6 6EJ.

Competing drivers from the local clubs include, Second Shropshire Club, North Shropshire Autograss, High Ercall, and Telford.

There are no specific start times although spectators have been advised to attend from 11:30am.

Admission for adults will cost £20 for the two days, although spectators will be refunded £10 if they decide not to return on the Sunday.

10-16 year-olds will pay £10 for the two days, or be refunded £5 if they don't return for the Sunday. Under 10s will be allowed to watch the event for free.

Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News