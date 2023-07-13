Drivers revved up for UK Autograss Championship action in Telford

Picture by Ian Francis

The event, which will see approximately 400 cars race, will be held at Star Autograss Club, Leasowes Farm, Crudginton, TF6 6EJ.

Competing drivers from the local clubs include, Second Shropshire Club, North Shropshire Autograss, High Ercall, and Telford.

There are no specific start times although spectators have been advised to attend from 11:30am.

Admission for adults will cost £20 for the two days, although spectators will be refunded £10 if they decide not to return on the Sunday.