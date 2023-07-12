Southgate goes into the lead of evening series

Cycling

The 16 year-old was outpaced by 11 seconds by visiting rider James Gibney (West Midlands Police), who took the overall win in 22 minutes 50 seconds, but scored the maximum six points on offer for Wrekinsport riders in a close tussle with Phil Roberts.

Southgate posted a fine 23:01 to push Roberts out by three seconds and overtook Tomos Hales by two points at the head of the table on an overcast evening that saw the return of a hampering wind missing from recent editions.

In the Road Bike Series, there was a first entry from Deb Hutson-Lumb, who took both the win in that competition and the Women’s Series too with a fine 26:32, with Mollie Croxon extending her lead at the top of the Women’s standings to 13 points.