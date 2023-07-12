Marginal gains prove difference for cycling duos

Cycling

Held on the fast Berriew-Welshpool course, round three of the Mower Mec 2-Up Series saw new series leaders on a glorious summer’s evening.

The visiting duo of Tom Brazier and Keri Parton took the overall win in 20 minutes 48 seconds, with Parton hanging on to her partner’s wheel in a discipline where times are normally faster than those possible for solo events due to the drafting effect.

Mid Shropshire Wheelers’ Paul Duncan and Paramount CRT’s Mason Durant took the maximum 20 points on offer for affiliated riders with a fine 20:51.

The round two winners headed to the top of the Mower Mec standings, with Hafren CC’s Chris Lewis and Carl Spencer getting closest with 23:39, showing the high quality at the sharp end.