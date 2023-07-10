Watts turns on power to win Decathlon Evening 10 Series round nine

Cycling

The top two were separated by just two seconds with Watts back in flying form as he took the win in 21 minutes 20 seconds.

Watts pushed out Tomos Hales, who took the honours for the promoting club and the maximum six points on offer for Wrekinsport riders to stretch his lead at the top of the standings to four points over Ben Southgate.

Phil Roberts stopped the watch on 22:26 to claim third, while Mollie Croxon beat the magical 20mph benchmark for the first time with 29:51 to claim victory in the women’s race.