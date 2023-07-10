New Telford pickleball session proves to be a smash hit

Telford Pickleball Club

A mix of badminton, tennis and table tennis, weekly sessions will be held at a brand new community club based at the Holy Trinity Academy school in Priorslee.

Alison Lynch, one of the club’s founders, was pleased to see a successful start with the first session held.

She said: “It was great to see so many people turn up to the first sessions on Sunday morning.

“We provide all of the equipment needed and it’s a great way to get fit and have fun, as well as being a great way to meet new people from the town.”

The club runs sessions on a Wednesday evening and Sunday morning, with further sessions planned for the summer, offering group and individual coaching and welcoming beginners of all ages in particular to its sessions.

Moreover, Pickleball England have announced that their flagship international tournament, the English Open, will be held at the Telford International Centre this year.

The sport’s governing body revealed the venue will host the event from the 3rd to the 6th August as the best players from around the world will come together to compete.