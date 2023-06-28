Zach Cook desperate to stay on the boil with Wolves

Zach Cook

The in-form reserve stormed his way to his first ever full maximum in Wolverhampton’s 65-25 rout over King’s Lynn on Monday as the Parrys International Wolves moved back up to second in the Sports Insure Premiership standings.

A stunning six man display saw the Monmore men record their biggest league victory in over 16 years with three of their riders unbeaten by an opponent.

One of which was Cook who was grinning from ear-to-ear after another momentous night all round.

“It’s a pretty nice feeling,” Cook said. “I’ve been finding my feet pretty good but I was making some good starts, getting out front early and making life easy.

“I’d like to do that a bit more often now. Everyone was on form.

“It was a shame to lose (Luke) Becker (injury) again but it was mega from the rest of the boys.”

Wolves boss Peter Adams hailed his riders’ hunger despite having it too easy against a poor King’s Lynn side.

Adams said: “Normally when you get meetings like this the racing is poor as well, but I thought it was quite entertaining, and it’s nice to stretch our legs and get a big win under our belt.

“Obviously the opposition was poor, there’s no getting away from that, but all of our boys were in the groove. We thought it was going to be a tough match and we got off to a good start and just kept our foot on the pedal throughout.”

Skipper SamMasters and Steve Worrall, accompanied by Rising Star Leon Flint, will represent the Parrys International Wolves in the Premiership Pairs at Leicester tomorrow (June 29, 7.30). They then have away league fixtures at Belle Vue and Ipswich next week before hosting Belle Vue at Monmore Green on Monday, July 10 (7.30).

WOLVERHAMPTON 65: Zach Cook 15, Ryan Douglas 13+3, Steve Worrall 13+2, Sam Masters 10+2, Rory Schlein 8+3, Leon Flint 6+2, Luke Becker R/R.

KING’S LYNN 25: Nick Morris 11, Nicolai Klindt 4, Simon Lambert 3+1, Thomas Jorgensen 3, Anders Rowe 2, Kye Thomson 1, Chris Harris 1.