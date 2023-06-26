Barry Furber in dreamland after his Isle of Man TT heroics

Barry Furber on his way to sixth in the supertwin (Picture: Sarah & Ian Mills/OTTpix)

Furber previously said he was targeting a top-10 result in the Supertwin class and went on to achieve a sixth and ninth place in the two races across the event.

The 38-year-old rode a Yamaha MT-07 and finished with a time of 58 minutes and 55 seconds in the second race to take sixth, which he was extremely delighted with.

He said: “I was ecstatic. It’s hard to put into words what it means.

“To finish sixth against the field of riders that we’re against now is amazing.

“I had a cracking ride in the first race and went a lot faster than I’ve ever done, doing 116mph average speed lap, which was two miles per hour quicker than I’ve ever been before.

“The worry after that one was to see if we could match it with the next race and I managed to do 117.5mph which was even better.

“It was above and beyond what I was expecting.”

Furber believes the competition was as fierce as it’s ever been, with the class more popular among competitors and this making his results feel more rewarding.

The Bishop’s Castle rider is starting to get noticed as his success fuels him to achieve more.

“The class has been growing and growing every year,” said Furber. “It started off as a budget class because they are much cheaper bikes to buy from the factory, but now they are like miniature superbikes. They are all bespoke, hand-built bits of kit.

“You’ve got the fastest riders in the world, with the best teams in the world who’ve got the best kit so you’ve got to have a very good bike to be anywhere near.

“It’s testament to what we’ve done over the winter building ours.

“I think it’s piqued a bit of interest with everybody, people suddenly start noticing what we’re doing.

“When we were just finishing outside the top 10, it’s easy to go unnoticed.

“But finishing sixth among the best riders in the game, people are starting to realise what we are capable of.

“Next year we’ll push on to do a lot more.”

Furber will head to Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough at the beginning of July, as he expressed his love for the thrill of the sport and was pleased to see so much support in the Isle of Man.

He said: “The reason we’re doing it is because we like the risk and that’s at the end of the day what gives us the buzz.

“This year the weather was so good, so it seemed like there were more people. Even in the practice week the roads were absolutely lined with people.

“In some of the later races, you feel like you’ve won on your last lap. You can tell everyone is stood on the side cheering and waving you on.

“It seemed this year there was an exceptional amount of people there and support.

“When people are standing up waving their programmes, sometimes you touch them, you’re that close to them.”

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth-based rider Michael Rutter had a disappointing time with a DNF in the second Supertwin race and the Senior TT contest.

However, the Bathams Racing rider claimed ninth in the Superbike race and then 13th in the three-lap Superstock contest which was significantly his 83rd TT start, the same amount of starts that his father Tony had.

The 51-year-old went on to finish eighth in the first Supertwin race and 10th in the next Superstock event – his last finishes due to the two DNFs.

Rutter said: “TT23 was a massive undertaking for us all. We were very ambitious with our plans to expand the team by bringing in new bikes as well as new riders, and the workload on everyone was massive.