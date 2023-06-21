Highs and lows for Tom Booth-Amos

Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

A mixed weekend in round three of the championship at Donington Park in Leicestershire saw Booth-Amos recover from a fall in his opening race to claim an impressive victory in his second outing.

Fellow Newport racer Harry Rowlings was also in action on the GP2 class. He bagged a third-placed finish in his opening race before taking a tumble in his second.

Friday's free practice took place in sunny conditions and saw Booth-Amos end with the quickest time, 1:30.608s, in the Supersport class while Rowlings was third in his class in 1:33.991s.

Booth-Amos destroyed the opposition in qualifying as he took pole by more than a second. The Gearlink Kawasaki rider set a lap time of 1.29.748s.

In the GP2 Nova Racing Team's Rowlings clocked a time of 1:33:594s to qualify in third, despite a low-side crash at Coppice in the final minutes of the session.

Saturday's 12-lap sprint race saw Booth-Amos make a good start and move to third by the end of the opening lap.

On lap three, he had worked his way to the front of the group and by lap seven he had more than a two-second lead. But then he race ended early when he crashed out at the Melbourn Loop.

In the GP2 Class, Rowlings got off to a bad start and was swallowed up by the pack as the riders entered turn one. By mid-race, he had worked his way through the group and some consistently quick lap times saw his cross the finish line in third.

Sunday's 25-lap feature race saw Booth-Amos in full flow.

He moved into the lead on lap four and built an advantage which grew to more than eight seconds by the start of the last lap. He eventually coasted comfortably to the line to win by 6.657s ahead of Ben Currie, in second, and Luke Stapleford, in third.

Rowlings returned for his second GP2 race and comfortably pulled away from his team-mate and championship leader Cameron Fraser early on to lead.

Unfortunately, going into the chicane halfway around lap three, Rowlings clipped the curb and was sent crashing across the track and into the path of the oncoming riders. Luckily his rapid reactions meant he got up swiftly and to the side of the track to avoid being injured.

It was an unfortunate end to Rowling's race weekend where he was consistently lapping quicker with each circulation.

After three rounds of the Supersport Championship, Booth Amos leads by one point, ahead of Stapleford.