Telford's Elijah Everill proving a big hit in world of combat

Elijah Everill enjoyed a stunning Karate Combat debut as he landed a rapid win Picture: Ryan Loco/Karate Combat

The 25-year-old from Telford took on Rahul Bhowmick in Florida and needed just 49 seconds to finish his opponent, with a flurry of swift punches and a devastating left head-kick.

His incredible knockout went viral on social media and even prompted comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan to talk about Everill on his world famous podcast, alongside former fighter and Karate Combat ambassador Bas Rutten.

“The last few weeks have pretty much changed my life. It’s amazing,” Everill said.

“It was awesome! To add to it, they were talking about me on Joe Rogan’s podcast with Bas Rutten, which is just crazy to think.

“It’s mad to have those sorts of people talking about you. No matter how far I take this, I’ll always be a fan, so it was a really cool experience to be a part of.

“I’m so glad to have this platform because I know what I’m capable of with my talents. I work just as hard as every other athlete, but kickboxing has never had big media attention and I’ve never been in the limelight like this before, so it’s really nice to have that platform now to showcase my skills to the world.”

Everill started training in Telford at four-years-old and has been training ever since.

Over years of competing, he is a 14-time WAKO World kickboxing champion, five-time WAKO European kickboxing champion and 23-time WAKO British kickboxing champion – making him one of the most successful fighters of his generation.

He added: “When I was four I was madly into Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers like most kids, and one day a leaflet came through the door advertising the Lee Matthews Black Belt Academy and I really wanted to go.

“My parents agreed to take me and it was all about building motor skills and playing martial arts games. I absolutely loved it and progressed from there. I’ve never stopped, kept training and it’s led me all the way through to now.

“I started competing seriously at around seven or eight, with some sparring, and at around 10 or 11 I started doing international tournaments and eventually earned my spot on the Team GB team.

“It’s like I was destined to do it. I loved it that much. I always tell people how lucky I am to have found my passion early in life.

“I’ve had amazing support from my parents, who have put in just as much into it as I have over the years. More even. Without them it never would have happened.

“There’s been a lot of years of dedication and sacrifice. I always knew I wanted to do it and I’m still loving it now just as much.”

After signing with Karate Combat and making his debut, Everill is now excited by what the future holds as he looks to build his profile in combat sports.

“If you want to be a professional fighter there’s two avenues to make money and become a superstar, boxing or MMA,” he said. “But with Karate Combat they’re doing something unique and it’s really cool to be a part of.

“It’s new and growing quickly, they only started around four years ago but they’re making big waves.

“I’m still doing some kickboxing as well. I’m being more selective with it, but still doing it, and have some fights coming up.

“With Karate Combat, I’m fresh, don’t have any injuries and I’m raring to go. I can’t wait to get back in there as soon as they give me the nod.