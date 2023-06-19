Telford's David Goodfield strikes as England move into pole position

David Goodfield in action

GB recorded consecutive 3-0 wins over Germany and Spain in the space of 24 hours at London’s Lee Valley with Shrewsbury-born Goodfield netting in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Germany.

Wolverhampton hockey ace Nick Bandurak was on target to help Great Britain men go top of the FIH Pro League.

Ex-Cannock Hockey Club ace Nick Bandurak

Bandurak drilled home a penalty in just the second minute to give the hosts the perfect start against Germany.

Goodfield and Sam Ward struck in the second half to sealed an impressive victory.

GB had to wait a little longer to make the breakthrough in yesterday’s clash with Spain, with Ward seeing a first quarter effort ruled out by the officials.

But with the game still goal-less at half-time, it was 30-year-old Bandurak who put GB in front when he scored with a low drag into the corner four minutes into the third quarter.

The hosts were then unable to make the most of a two-man advantage when the Spanish received two yellow cards in quick succession but Bandurak delivered again when he grabbed his second of the match early in the final quarter. A stunning solo effort from Lee Morton proved the icing on the cake.