Paralympian fundraiser Mickey Bushell climbs the Wrekin on his hands

Mickey Bushell at the top of his climb (Picture: Mickey Bushell Facebook)

The Telford personal trainer, who topped the podium at the London Games in 2012 and also won silver in Beijing in 2008 had never been to the top of Shropshire's iconic hill despite it being visible from his bedroom window.

Born with lumbar sacral spinal agenesis congenital paraplegia, Mickey is missing the last seven vertebrae above the coccyx so could only do the climb by walking on his hands.

Mickey during his climb (picture Mickey Bushell Facebook)

On Saturday, the 33-year-old took on the 6 km hike up the 1,340ft hill to raise money for his academy, which provides free of charge training courses for wheelchair users to help users to improve their fitness, strength, mobility, and confidence.

Mickey, who set out on his Wrekin climb at around 8am took around five hours to reach the top.

The personal trainer, who has already smashed his £2,500 Gofundme target by raising £3,400 for the climb, said the last 200 metres of the climb had been the toughest.

Mickey during his climb (picture Mickey Bushell Facebook)

He said: "It was incredibly tough. I think, the last 200 metre I really struggled, especially in my wrists, but we got there and I did it."

He later told his followers on Facebook: "But I couldn’t have done it with out the team around me the support they gave was incredible! so here is a massive thank you to Silvia Ondrejkova, Pom Tutt, Danni, Sam, Pete Lloyd and family.

"And big thank you to Robert Bickerton for coming up with a totally stupid, fun challenge but without your help and support guidance,the Mickey Bushell Gold Standard Academy wouldn’t be where it is today!

"And thank you to everyone who has shared, donated or just cheered as we went up everything is appreciated! You guys helped us raise an incredible amount of money so we can keep the projects alive and free to the wheelchair participants

"Time to rest until the next big challenge."

Mickey celebrating his climb up the Wrekin