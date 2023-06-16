Telford's Phoebe Paterson-Pine named in GB archery squad for World and Euro Championships

Great Britain's Phoebe Paterson Pine

The archer who lives in Telford claimed gold in her debut Paralympic Games in Tokyo last year and has been selected in the nine-person squad who will have vital shots at qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The 25-year-old and current world number one within the Compound Women Open category was awarded an MBE for her services to Archery following her success in Tokyo.

Paterson-Pine, who has spina bifida, first tried archery on a family holiday – enjoying it so much that she joined her local club.

Having moved to Telford in 2019 from her family home in Cirencester, the GB archer is also a student at Worcester University, studying sports coaching science.

The world number one already holds multiple National, European and World records and broke five UK, European and World records over five days in 2022.