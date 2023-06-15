Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Martha and Emily shine as Northgate Swimming Club impress

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

Northgate Swimming Club have been making waves again thanks to some superb displays at the West Midlands Championships.

Northgate Swimming
Northgate Swimming

Martha Gibbard and Emily Gurr led the way as they claimed gold and silver respectively in the event at The Alan Higgs Centre in Coventry.

The action took place over two weekends with nine of Northgate swimmers going head-to-head with the best in the Midlands.

Gibbard enjoyed a superb meeting as she struck gold in the 50m backstroke event.

She also set club record times for the 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke in the aged 12 category.

Gurr also headed home with a medal after coming home second in the 1500m freestyle. And she posted club record times for 50m 100m backstroke (age 11).

All the Northgate swimmers were in fine form, recording personal bests in 24 out of the 26 races they competed in and having finalists in eight events.

The club also entered their first ever relay team in the championship, with Isaac Gibbard, Reagan Haden, Elliott Pabla and Alfie Berry all recording split times that if they had been individual races, would have smashed their personal bests.

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News