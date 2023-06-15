Martha and Emily shine as Northgate Swimming Club impress

Northgate Swimming

Martha Gibbard and Emily Gurr led the way as they claimed gold and silver respectively in the event at The Alan Higgs Centre in Coventry.

The action took place over two weekends with nine of Northgate swimmers going head-to-head with the best in the Midlands.

Gibbard enjoyed a superb meeting as she struck gold in the 50m backstroke event.

She also set club record times for the 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke in the aged 12 category.

Gurr also headed home with a medal after coming home second in the 1500m freestyle. And she posted club record times for 50m 100m backstroke (age 11).

All the Northgate swimmers were in fine form, recording personal bests in 24 out of the 26 races they competed in and having finalists in eight events.