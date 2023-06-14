Newport aim to boost numbers with summer drive for new players

Hockey

All of the club’s senior sides gained promotion, with the men’s first and second teams and the ladies all crowned champions, and now they are keen to boost competition and numbers across all their sides.

First-team skipper Ash Williams has already strengthened his pack by securing the services of Ben Edwards from Telford & Wrekin and more signings are on the horizon.

“Ben has played a few leagues higher and he will be a good addition,” said Williams.

“He will add some energy in midfield and his arrival will increase the competition for places. I am still looking at adding a couple more players to the first team squad, while we are also looking to add players across the board.

“We are running an extra men’s and ladies’ team next season so we are keen to get some new players on board.”

Anyone signing for the club will get the chance of some early action with the club running various sides in summer leagues.

The men’s first team beat Stafford 10-0 in the Midland Summer League last week with teenager Ollie Dix and Matt Sanders both bagging hat-tricks.