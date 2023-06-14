Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

British Motocross Championship returns to Hawkstone Park for first time in four years

SportPublished: Comments

Hawkstone Park hosts the British Motocross Championship this weekend, for the first time in four years.

British Motocross Championship is set to return to Hawkstone
British Motocross Championship is set to return to Hawkstone

There will be two days of racing at the circuit, based near Shrewsbury – with the premier MX1 class the highlight.

Conrad Mewse, Harri Kullas and Josh Gilbert are separated in thge MX1 championship by just 11 points going into the latest round.

Also racing will be the Pro MX2 class, the youth 250cc class and the 125cc class.

Sweden’s Isak Gifting leads the MX2 class, while Billy Askew is dominating the 250cc races this season – boasting every fastest lap and first-place trophy of the campaign to date.

Reece Jones and Wal Beaney are going head-to-head at the top of the 125cc standings.

Tickets available online at rhlactivities.com/store or on the gate at the track – Hawkstone Park, near Shrewsbury, SY4 4NA – with adult online prices £30 for the weekend and £5 for under-12s.

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News